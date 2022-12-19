Rochester man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for 2021 assault

Dec. 19—ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 63 months in prison Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court for the 2021 assault of woman.

Omar Abubakar Maani was convicted by a jury in September of three felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

He appeared before District Judge Lisa Hayne on Monday and was ordered to provide a DNA sample. Hayne also credited Maani with 103 days for time served.

Hayne sentenced Maani to 21 months in prison for each of his convictions that will be served consecutively.

According to the criminal complaint:

Rochester Police officers arrived to a chaotic scene at a northwest Rochester apartment building in the early morning hours of July 7, 2021.

They found four women screaming in the hallway with one having a large cut on her leg, another with a gash on her arm and one with a slash on her back. Blood was smeared on the walls.

The women had been hanging out with Maani in an apartment when he fell asleep. When he woke up, he could not find his vape pen and became angry and started yelling. When confronted about his yelling, he grabbed a machete style knife and chased them through a hallway while slicing them with the weapon.