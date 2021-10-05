Rochester man sentenced to prison in Mayo Clinic cafeteria stabbing

Oct. 5—The Rochester man who admitted to assaulting a woman in a hospital cafeteria more than two years ago was sentenced Monday to prison.

Augustino Soro Nasona, 59, was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Lisa Hayne to 90 months in state prison.

Nasona pleaded guilty in August 2021 to a charge of first-degree assault.

Nasona had been charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree assault. He has been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since the day of the incident. He will receive 859 days credit for time he has already served in jail.

Rochester police were called shortly after 7 a.m. on May 29, 2019, for a report of a man with a knife who had stabbed a cafeteria worker in the employee cafeteria of Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Officers found the woman on the floor, receiving emergency medical attention from a large group of Mayo Clinic physicians and nurses for several stab wounds to her abdomen and torso, according to court documents.

The woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Nasona and the food service company that employed her, alleging that the company "negligently, carelessly and unlawfully failed to" provide her with a safe workplace.