Rochester man sentenced to probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Jun. 8—A 22-year-old man was given a stay of adjudication and sentenced to up to 10 years of probation Monday after he pleaded guilty to charge of criminal sexual conduct.

Robert William Vidales, 22, pleaded guilty in March in Olmsted County District Court to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for the October 2018 incident.

He was sentenced Monday afternoon by Judge Lisa Hayne to up to 10 years of probation. The stay of adjudication means that if Vidales successfully completes the terms of his probation, the charge will be dismissed. As part of his probation, Vidales must not have contact with the girl or her family and he must enter and complete any sex offender treatment probation as ordered by probation.

Vidales was arrested in October 2018 for a report of sexual misconduct at a residence in the 1800 block of 38th Street Northwest.

A 37-year-old woman reported to police that she was asleep when she heard a loud noise coming from her daughter's bedroom. The woman went to investigate and found her daughter's bedroom door locked, police said at the time. After a delay in opening the door, the girl opened the door with her shirt off and the woman saw a man she believed was in his late teens or early 20s in the bedroom.

The man was later identified as Vidales. He was 19 years old at the time of the incident. He and the 14-year-old girl were co-workers. At the time of his arrest, Vidales reportedly told officers the two were "cuddling" and that he touched her breasts, according to the criminal complaint.