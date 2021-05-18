Rochester man sentenced to probation in exposing cases

May 18—A Rochester man charged with exposing himself to multiple people in downtown Rochester last year was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation.

Zackaria Muhyidin Ahmed, 19, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court on April 30 to gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of gross misdemeanor harassment.

He was sentenced Monday by Judge Joseph Chase.

On the gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, Ahmed was given a stay of adjudication and sentenced to three years supervised probation. He was also ordered to remain under GPS monitoring.

On the two gross misdemeanor harassment charges, Ahmed was given stays of imposition and three year supervised probation sentences concurrent with each other and the criminal sexual conduct sentence.

All remaining charges were dismissed.