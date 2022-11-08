Rochester man sentenced to probation for incident involving firearm discharge in a car with a child

Nov. 8—ROCHESTER — A 34-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to two years of supervised probation in Olmsted County District Court last week as part of a plea deal that reduced his initial charges.

Cleary Kendall Grubb was initially charged with a felony related to shooting a firearm within a city and endangering a child, a gross misdemeanor. His plea deal amended his charges to transferring a weapon to an ineligible person, a gross misdemeanor and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

District Judge Pamela King also ordered Grubb to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation, not possess alcohol, controlled substances, firearms or dangerous weapons and to submit to chemical testing by his probation officer.

Grubb was accused of discharging a firearm while in a vehicle with a 6-year-old over Memorial Day weekend in Rochester.

A woman that was with Grubb during the incident told law enforcement that an intoxicated Grubb fired a .357-caliber snub-nose revolver in their vehicle, shattering a window.