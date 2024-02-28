Rochester man sentenced for robbing, stabbing a man in 2022

Feb. 27—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was sentenced in Olmsted District County Court on charges from a 2022 robbery in which a man was stabbed.

Bashir Abdullahi Farah, 41, was given 15 years in prison for stabbing a man in a southeast Rochester apartment after luring him there under the guise of a drug deal.

He was found guilty in July 2023 of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault.

Farah was sentenced Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 with a stiffer sentence than typically handed out for the offenses.

In the sentencing, District Court Judge Jeremy Clinefelter cited Farah's extensive criminal record and other factors to impose a lengthier sentence than set in state sentencing guidelines.

"In short, the evidence overwhelmingly demonstrated that Farah constitutes a danger to public safety due to his long and constant history of trespassing, thievery, drug activity, probation violations, absconding from supervision, and repeated violent conduct using dangerous weapons," Clinefelter wrote in his findings.

In the verdict,

the court found Farah and three other men lured a man to Farah's apartment to buy marijuana.

When no one showed up to pay for the marijuana, the man moved to leave. Farah pulled out a knife and robbed the man of his maijuana and phone. Farah then stabbed the man in the face and the shoulder.

A co-defendant, Saynbab Farah Ahmed, 30, of Rochester, allegedly blocked the victim from leaving the apartment and searched through his pockets for money while the victim was being held by Farah. Two other co-defendants, Abdulkadir Omar Mohamed, 36, and Abdirahman Jama Sheik-Yusuf, 40, both of Rochester, allegedly also restrained the victim while Ahmed searched his pockets.

The victim made enough noise that neighbors called the police, court records show. Police arrived and heard the man calling for help and found the injured, bleeding man along with Farah and his alleged accomplices in the apartment.