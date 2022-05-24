Rochester man sentenced to supervised probation

May 23—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was sentenced Monday May 23, 2022, to five years of supervised probation for threatening to smash a woman's head into a wall in February 2022.

Casio Devon Gilliam, 30, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Jacob Allen to a stayed 28-month prison sentence and five years of supervised probation. He will receive credit for 26 days in jail he has already served.

Gilliam entered guilty pleas in a total of four separate cases. The pleas also brought a resolution to two other cases, in which a total of three misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

In connection to a

March 7, 2022 incident,

Gilliam was sentenced to 24 days in jail, which he already served, for misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. A felony charge of first-degree burglary and a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree damage to property were dismissed, according to court records.