Rochester man shot in driveway over two years ago dies from injuries

A 61-year-old Rochester man shot multiple times while in the driveway of his Hudson Avenue residence more than two years ago has died from his injuries, Rochester police announced this week.

Adolfo Rodriguez was shot multiple times in the upper body while on standing in the driveway of his Hudson Avenue residence, near Norton Street and Franklin High School, on Oct. 14, 2021, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Rodriguez initially survived his injuries, but suffered severe brain damage and was moved to a long term care facility, according to police. He died frim his injuries on Oct. 22, 2023, Umbrino said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

