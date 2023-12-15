Rochester man will stand trial for charges of luring, soliciting minor in Grand Forks County

Dec. 14—GRAND FORKS — A Rochester, Minnesota, man accused of attempting to lure and solicit a minor for sexual activity in Grand Forks County will stand trial in February.

Daniel Herman Henke, 27, allegedly texted who he believed was a 15-year-old girl, but was actually a sheriff's deputy. He arranged to meet her in Emerado, where he was

arrested

on July 25.

Henke is charged with Class C felony luring a minor by computer and Class A misdemeanor solicitation of a minor. The felony charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Henke had a final dispositional conference on Thursday, Dec. 14. He plans to take the case to trial, so a jury trial was scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024.