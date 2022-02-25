Rochester man sues city, RPD officers after wrongful conviction

Anthony Miller spent six years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of armed robbery in 2013. Earlier this month, he filed a lawsuit against the city of Rochester along with the officers responsible for his arrest.

The lawsuit alleges that police fabricated evidence and withheld proof that could have proved his innocence, and that the defendants were responsible for a "malicious prosecution" and his wrongful imprisonment.

In 2013, Jack Moseley had his cellphone, cigarettes, keys, and money stolen at gunpoint on Genesee Street.

Moseley said that the suspect was a Black man in a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anthony Miller sits in the back of his car while sharing memories from the night he was arrested. That night however, he sat in the back of a police car.

Minutes later, Rochester officers patrolling the area spotted Miller and another man in a driveway on Bradburn Street. Miller was in a red sweatshirt and sweatpants, but Moseley identified him while stating Miller must have changed his clothes.

Miller was never found to possess any of the stolen items. He has always professed his innocence, and a New York appellate court agreed with him in 2020, freeing him four days after hearing his case.

Miller's lawsuit lists the city of Rochester, Daryla Hogg, Jason Prinzi, Daniel Watson and "John Doe" RPD officers as defendants, as well as the estate of officer Nolan Wengert, who died in 2017.

Miller also has a lawsuit against the state of New York. Now free, accountability is what he seeks most, he said.

