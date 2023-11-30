Rochester man's lawsuit alleges lies by police and prosecutor, resulting in overturned conviction

Darius Howard was standing in a yard on Bay Street, waiting for a ride after a barbecue, when a Rochester police officer drove by. The officer parked momentarily, and then returned, Howard says.

Moments later he was taken into custody, facing allegations including cocaine possession with intent to sell the drugs. He would later be convicted of some of the charges.

That conviction would ultimately be dismissed because the criminal case was constructed on a series of lies by a police officer, Jonathan Laureano, and a prosecutor, Darren Pilato, Howard alleges in a federal lawsuit. Pilato no longer works in the district attorney's office. The Democrat and Chronicle was unsuccessful trying to reach him with a phone call or LinkedIn message.

That lawsuit stretches beyond Howard's criminal case. His attorneys say the case is proof the Monroe County District Attorney's Office historically turns a blind eye to problematic prosecutors and does not revisit instances when a prosecutor commits apparent misconduct.

The "existence of these pernicious customs have become apparent to all clear-eyed observers of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office," attorneys for Howard wrote in the lawsuit.

The DA's Office referred questions about the lawsuit and its allegations to the county law office, which declined to comment.

City officials also declined to comment, but in a response to the lawsuit it denies the allegations of police misconduct.

Allegation: Rochester police, prosecutor misconduct

The facts with Howard's case are so egregious that "the DA's Office basically threw in the towel" and agreed an indictment against Howard should be dismissed and his conviction erased, said Clyde Rastetter, one of Howard's attorneys.

By the time of the dismissal, Howard had spent two years in prison and already been released from prison and parole supervision.

Darius Howard

At the core of the lawsuit are police and prosecutorial claims that Howard's cellphone was returned to him after his arrest. While a cellphone may appear inconsequential, in this case it could have proven his innocence, the lawsuit says.

However, Howard never got the phone back, a fact that the record indicates a police officer and a prosecutor knew.

Rochester Police arrest man waiting for a ride

Howard said he didn't pay much attention to the car that stopped on Bay Street and parked as he waited for a ride from his friend after leaving a barbecue. It was about 9 p.m. on a September night in 2015 and Howard, whose license was suspended, could not drive.

A man left the driver's side of the car, then got in another nearby parked car and that car drove off, Howard said in an interview. Moments later, Officer Jonathan Laureano drove by, left his police vehicle and approached Howard.

Howard began recording Laureano with his cellphone.

Laureano asked him to stop. Howard refused, "sensing that some kind of encounter was about to occur," the lawsuit alleges.

Laureano then asked about the parked car, and "falsely accused (Howard) of driving it," the lawsuit states. Laureano claimed Howard had been in the car.

Howard agreed to a pat frisk. He was unarmed.

Howard put his cellphone in his hat. He had no car keys on him, nor did a record of the search indicate there were any keys. Laureano placed Howard in the backseat of the cruiser, and returned to the parked car. Howard was able to retrieve his phone from his hat, which had been left on the top of the cruiser, and he continued recording.

Laureano ran a check on the car and found it was owned by a woman in Chili, the lawsuit states. There has been no evidence of a connection between Howard and the car owner.

Finding cocaine: Was it based on false accusation?

Laureano had Howard continue to wait in the police cruiser as he searched the parked car. Inside he found cocaine and a razor blade. He also claimed he found Howard's cellphone inside, an allegation that the cellphone recording, if available, would have proven to be false.

Laureano said "Why didn't you tell me there was anything in that car?" Howard said in the interview. "I said, 'If you found something in that car you better put it back because the owner is going to be mad.'"

Laureano arrested Howard, accusing him of drug possession and driving without an active license. Howard had recently graduated from drug treatment court for drug-related offenses and was nearing a positive resolution of his case. Now he was headed back to jail.

Even Laureano's own testimony showed how unreliable the identification of Howard could be. He testified to the grand jury, the lawsuit alleges, that because of the dark tinted windows with the parked car and how low the driver was sitting, "I really couldn't make out his face."

Howard was released before trial and tried to track the phone down, he said. He kept getting redirected. "I went from the Public Safety Building to the DA's Office back to the Public Safety Building back to the DA's Office."

He never got the phone back.

Darius Howard: The testimony and trial

Trial and appellate records, as well as Howard's federal lawsuit, show what happened next, a series of events that are the core of the lawsuit:

At a 2016 suppression hearing, a common pretrial hearing when defense lawyers try to preclude the use of some evidence at trial, Laureano testified that he'd given the phone back to Howard. Even though Laureano said he'd found the phone in the car, he did not record it in a record of the search.

"Unaware of the perjurious nature" of Laureano's testimony, state Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi decided the search was proper and allowed testimony about evidence, including the cocaine found in the car, to be used at trial, the lawsuit states.

At a 2016 trial Laureano again testified that he'd given the cellphone back. While deliberating, the jury asked for testimony about the phone to be read back. Pilato then told the court, as deliberations continued, that he'd just learned that the phone had actually been kept by the police as evidence.

After at first being deadlocked, the jury found Howard guilty of drug possession and unlicensed operation of a car but acquitted him of planning to sell the drugs. Renzi meanwhile withheld a decision on a requested mistrial.

Renzi later decided the drugs found in the car should be suppressed and the drug conviction tossed. He sentenced Howard for the illegal driving conviction to 1⅓ to 4 years.

Because of a backlog of appeals with the Public Defender's Office, Howard's appeal was not finalized until mid-2020, after he was out of prison.

In response, the DA's office found an evidentiary chain of custody report that had not been given to the defense. That report showed Pilato receiving the phone before the 2016 suppression hearing. This evidence, the lawsuit says, shows that Pilato elicited lies from Laureano at the hearing as well as at the trial. The lawsuit alleges that Pilato either destroyed or directed the destruction of the phone to cover up the lies.

The DA's Office then decided that Howard's conviction should be tossed out. Renzi dismissed the indictment in September 2020 and also erased the conviction. By then Howard had been released from parole restrictions.

"According to the chain of custody report (Pilato) actually had the phone before the suppression hearing," Rastetter said. "That means he knew at the suppression hearing that it was false, he knew at the trial that it was false, and he seemingly lied to the judge when he said to the judge, 'I got it after the suppression hearing.' "

What's next?

Elliot Shields, another of Howard's attorneys, said he has tried through public access Freedom of Information requests to determine what the DA's Office does if a prosecutor acts unethically. He learned that the office is, by policy, supposed to review those cases with an established committee, in hopes no similar lapses would be repeated.

"I have requested numerous times any discipline imposed on any prosecutor for being found to have committed ethical violations," he said. "They have repeatedly told me 'we don't have anything.' "

"It seems like not once in the history of the office has an ethics review panel ever been convened in compliance with their written policy."

Evidence sufficient for a trial: Prosecutors not disciplined for ethics violations

In another federal lawsuit, Shields has pursued similar allegations.

In that lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. has ruled that there is sufficient enough evidence that the DA's Office has not disciplined prosecutors who committed ethical violations for the issue to be pursued at trial.

In the ruling Geraci highlighted the fact that the DA's Office had no records of discipline against any prosecutor since 1998 in cases in which convictions were overturned because of possible misconduct.

"Nor did the DA’s Office investigate an instance of alleged misconduct or have a system to oversee supervision and discipline of prosecutors in the office," Geraci ruled.

In the same lawsuit, the attorneys also claimed the DA's Office does not turn over "impeachment" evidence to defense lawyers, namely evidence that prosecution witnesses, including police, have past episodes that could call their honesty into question. Geraci did not find evidence to support that claim.

Nor did Geraci find proof to allow another claim to be pursued — that the DA's office has a de facto policy in which it routinely does not turn over evidence to the defense that could help prove a defendant's innocence.

