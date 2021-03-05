Rochester mask disagreement leads to assault charge

Mar. 5—A disagreement over masking practices led to a trip to the hospital for a Rochester woman on Thursday, along with an assault charge for a Rochester man.

Rochester Police were called to Kohl's Department Store, 20 25th St. SE, shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday based on a report that a man, later identified as Levi Solland, 29, had allegedly pushed a 61-year-old outside the store, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

When officers arrived, they found the woman on the ground, and she reported she had pulled her mask down while in the store's checkout line due to difficulty breathing.

Moilanen said she told officers that Solland started yelling at her about wearing her mask, along with calling her names and threatening to fight her.

"She walked outside the store, and the male came outside and pushed her down, and when he pushed her down, she hit her head on the concrete," Moilanen said.

Moilanen said the woman was taken to Olmsted Medical Center, but did not appear to have serious injuries.

Solland, who had reportedly left the scene by the time police arrived, was later stopped based on a witness' description of his vehicle and charged with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.