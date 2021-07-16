Rochester mayor Lovely Warren and her estranged husband face weapons possession, child-endangerment charges

Mayor Lovely A. Warren speaks to media following the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York, U.S. September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband were indicted on charges of criminally possessing a firearm.

They were also charged with endangering their child by not locking away the firearm.

Warren had been seeking reelection, but lost in a Democratic primary last month.

A grand jury has indicted Rochester Mayor Lovely Ann Warren and her estranged husband Timothy Granison on gun and child endangerment charges.

The two are accused of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of failure to secure firearms in a dwelling, the Monroe County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

The charges were produced after a search warrant executed at Warren's house in May ended with the arrest of her husband, who is accused of participating in a drug-trafficking ring. The district attorney alleged their 10-year-old child was left home alone with an unsecured firearm.

The mayor's office referred Insider's request for comment to Warren's attorney Joseph Damelio. A message left for Damelio wasn't immediately returned.



Warren had previously claimed she didn't know of her husband's activities and was separated from Granison, Spectrum News reported.

Granison was arrested in May and pleaded not guilty to charges related to the alleged drug activities.

Granison was one of seven people charged in the sting. Police recovered a total of two kilograms of powder and crack cocaine, which has a street value of $60,000; three firearms; and more than $100,000 in cash, according to an affidavit seen by Insider.

Warren was not indicted in connection with the drug trafficking ring.

More legal trouble for the mayor

The new charges aren't the first time Warren has been entangled in legal troubles during her career.

She was indicted last year on felony fraud charges related to her 2017 mayoral campaign. Investigators accused her team of illegally using a political action committee to bolster finances above the allowable donation limit, The Democrat and Chronicle reported at the time.

Warren still ran for reelection this year despite these accusations, but lost in the Democratic primary last month.

