Rochester mayor to resign by December as part of plea deal

The mayor of Rochester, New York, announced on Monday that she will resign from her position by Dec. 1, avoiding charges that would be pressed against her if she continues serving as mayor.

Lovely Warren admitted to willfully accepting campaign contributions beyond the legal limit of $8,557 in 2017. Warren's co-defendants — Albert Jones Jr., her campaign treasurer, and Rosiland Brooks-Harris, the treasurer of her political action committee — pleaded guilty to the same crime. Warren will resign from her position as part of a plea agreement, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

BILL DE BLASIO SAYS HOMELESSNESS WAS GREATEST DISAPPOINTMENT AS MAYOR

"Our democracy depends on fair elections," County Legislator Rachel Barnhart said in a statement. "Public corruption cannot be tolerated, and we have a lot of work to do at the state and local level to ensure ethical conduct."

All three defendants were sentenced to a yearlong conditional discharge, with the potential to face more serious penalties if they commit offenses during that year. If Warren had been found guilty of a felony, she would have faced prison time and likely lost her license to practice law, the outlet reported.

Warren's plea will also resolve charges she faced in July, when a separate grand jury indicted her and Timothy Granison, her estranged husband, for criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and failure to lock or secure firearms in a dwelling. When pleading guilty to her breach of campaign contributions, Warren said she was doing so for her best interest and "her daughter's best interest," according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

When Warren leaves office in December, she is expected to be replaced by Deputy Mayor James Smith for the remainder of the year. City Councilman Malik Evans, who defeated Warren in the Democratic primary, is expected to assume office on Jan. 1, 2022.

Story continues

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, New York, Mayor, mayor elections

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: Rochester mayor to resign by December as part of plea deal