Rochester mayor suspends all police officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude

NEW YORK — The mayor of Rochester suspended all of the officers involved in the death of a Black man in March one day after the family released shocking police bodycam footage of his arrest, and five months after he was taken off of life support.

Mayor Lovely Warren told reporters Thursday that she first saw the video of the arrest that led to 41-year-old Daniel Prude’s death on Aug. 4, and has told the city’s police chief to alert her to all in-custody deaths or use-of-force incidents within 24 hours.

“I have never shied away from taking action and holding our police — or anyone that fails in their duties in our community — accountable,” Warren said Thursday during a news conference. “That is why I am suspending the officers in question today, against the advice of counsel.”

Warren said on Wednesday that state law prevented city officials from telling the community about Prude’s arrest and his death, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.