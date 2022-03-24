Rochester men arrested for possession, dealing multiple drugs

Mar. 23—Two Rochester men were arrested after Indiana State Police troopers found drugs, money and weapons inside a Rochester apartment.

State troopers executed a search warrant at 203 Northgate Circle, apartment 105, after hearing about potential drug activity. Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus R. Hernandez, 20, were arrested as a result of the search.

Inside the apartment, the officers found 1 pound of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and THC vape cartridges. Officers also recovered two long guns and $4,259 in cash.

Newcomb and Hernandez are both being held in the Fulton County Jail. They are facing charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine and dealing heroin.

ISP Trooper Jesse Reason initiated the investigation, and ISP Trooper Steven Glass lead the team that searched the apartment. ISP Sergeant Andrew Smith, Master Trooper Matt Rodgers, Master Trooper Ezariah Bricknell and Senior Trooper Todd Trottier also assisted with the search warrant.