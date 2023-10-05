Rochester men get probation in separate child sexual abuse material cases

Oct. 4—ROCHESTER — Scott Alan Collett, 59, and Morgan Kent Young, 60, both of Rochester, were each sentenced to five years of supervised probation in separate court cases involving the possession of child sexual abuse material.

Both men appeared before Judge Kathy Wallace on Wednesday, Oct. 4, after pleading guilty to one felony count of possessing pornographic work. Wallace ordered both men to register as a predatory offender, successfully complete sex offender treatment and to not use the internet without approval. Both men were also ordered to have no contact with children or vulnerable adults.

Wallace also sentenced both men to two days in jail but credited the men for two days for time served. Wallace's ruling on Wednesday was in line with the men's plea agreement.

According to court documents:

Collett was also arrested Jan. 26, following a search warrant of his home where he admitted to accessing obscene videos of prepubescent juveniles. RPD began their investigation into Collett after the Minneapolis Police Department shared information involving an investigation into peer-to-peer file-sharing software that identified an IP address associated with Collett.

"He expressed regret and said he has tried to stop," reads part of his criminal complaint.

RPD began investigating Young on Jan. 12, 2023, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. A search warrant of his home revealed a plethora of images and video files depicting the sexual abuse of juveniles ranging in age from infant to 8 years old. He was arrested following the search warrant.