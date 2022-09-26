Rochester men sentenced to 25 years in prison for conviction in West Elmira home invasion

A Rochester man who was convicted along with his brother for a home invasion robbery two years ago in West Elmira has been sentenced to serve more than two decades in state prison.

Chemung County Judge Richard W. Rich Jr. on Friday sentenced Benny T. Warr, 62, to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Rich imposed the same sentence on Warr's brother, Bryan A. Warr, on Sept. 6.

Both men were convicted in July of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary, both felonies, along with three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, following a jury trial in Chemung County Court.

The charges stem from a Nov. 18, 2020, home invasion at 402 Hillbrook Road in the town of Elmira.

Two men entered the home while wielding a pistol, and once inside, bound three home health care aides who were tending to patients in their 90s, according to police reports.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Susan Rider-Ulacco and Assistant District Attorney Zachary Persichini presented evidence showing the duct tape and zip ties used in the crime came from a Home Depot in Irondequoit and were purchased earlier the same day by Benny Warr, accompanied by his brother.

DNA evidence recovered on a knife left at the scene by the intruders matched the profile of Bryan Warr’s DNA, and one of the victims also described one of the intruders as an older man who had difficulty breathing and bending one of his legs, attributes matching Bryan Warr’s physical condition.

Both Warrs have extensive criminal histories. Benny Warr has four prior felony convictions, including criminal possession of stolen property, and nine misdemeanor convictions.

Bryan Warr has three previous felony convictions, including robbery and grand larceny, in addition to 50 misdemeanor convictions, primarily for thefts.

Bryan Warr is in custody at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

