Rochester and Minnesota/Dakotas NAACP call for halt to no-knock warrants

Feb. 8—ROCHESTER — In the wake of the killing of a 22-year-old Black man by Minneapolis police, the Rochester Branch of the NAACP has called on local law enforcement to immediately suspend the use of no-knock warrants.

In a news release sent Tuesday morning, branch president Wale Elegbede said the group was "dedicated to ensuring a badge is never used as a shield for accountability."

Amir Locke, 22, was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer during a no-knock search warrant in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2022, in a Minneapolis apartment. St. Paul police sought a knock-and-announce warrant as part of a homicide investigation but Minneapolis police said they would not carry out the warrant unless it was a no-knock warrant. Minneapolis police said Locke pointed a loaded gun at officers, but the young man's family said he was woken by the Minneapolis SWAT team and was a law-abiding citizen with no criminal record and had a permit to carry.

"It is also unacceptable for local law enforcement to justify keeping no-knock warrants in place because they haven't been used in recent past," the news release states. "We call on the City of Rochester's Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office to immediately suspend all use of no-knock warrants, pending a determination by the Minnesota Board Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) as to whether the no-knock procedure is an appropriate use of police power."

In an email to the Post Bulletin, Olmsted County Sheriff Torgerson said it has been years since his office has conducted a no-knock warrant.

"I know our office takes the issuance of a no-knock warrant very seriously and do everything we can to make these situations as safe for the public as well as for our deputies and other officers who may be involved in a high-risk situation," Torgerson wrote.

Torgerson declined to comment further.

Rochester Police Department spokeswoman Amanda Grayson wrote in an email that the "utilization of no-knock warrant tactics is extremely uncommon in Rochester" and estimated that such warrants had not been used in more than five years.

"The Department began tracking search warrant data in July of 2020. Since then, RPD has only applied for two no-knock search warrants. In both of those cases, the search warrants were not executed as no-knock search warrants," Grayson wrote. "RPD's Emergency Response Unit (ERU) transitioned to tactics other than the unannounced entry into a residence several years ago. All no-knock search warrants must be reviewed and approved by Chief (Jim) Franklin or his designee and another superior officer. All no-knock search warrants are then reviewed by the county attorney's office and presented to a judge for review and approval."

The Minnesota/Dakotas Area State Conference of the NAACP has also called on all law enforcement agencies in the state to suspend the use of no-knock warrants and asked the POST board to hold an emergency session to declare that the use of no-knock warrants is not allowed in the state.

"Our communities cannot be asked to trust law enforcement on a consistent basis when the dead provide more answers than the living," the news release states. "Our communities cannot be asked to be patient as all the facts emerge, while law enforcement omits facts in the hopes of avoiding media backlash."

The Post Bulletin reached out Tuesday morning to the seven other sheriff's offices in Southeastern Minnesota, as well as two larger police departments in the region, to ask about their policies for no-knock warrants.

In Dodge County, Sheriff Scott Rose said "fortunately" the sheriff's office does not often have a need for no-knock warrants in the county.

"However, if there are big enough safety concerns, we will request the judge grant a no-knock warrant to keep our staff safe. In the end, that's a decision that the judge will make based on the totality of the circumstances," Rose wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

In his tenure as sheriff, Rose said the office "only had a couple incidents" that would have warranted a no-knock warrant, the incidents were resolved "before requesting the no-knock."

Winona County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jeffrey T. Mueller said the office has used no-knock search warrants for "very limited, special circumstance situations" and estimated that the office used them once every five to six years.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan said that the department has had no-knock warrants granted by the courts.

"It would be a provision that would be rare for us to request in any given year and hence not frequently used," McKichan wrote in an email. "It is also possible that even had such a provision been approved with-in the process, that the actual search warrant may not have served been in a 'no-knock' manner. This is due to ongoing assessments related to the warrant service that occur right up until the threshold is reached at a location to be searched."

While several other agencies said they were looking into the issue, none provided specific responses by deadline. This article will be updated online at postbulletin.com as responses become available.