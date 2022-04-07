Rochester mob hitman Dominic Taddeo indicted on escape charge

It's been decades since mob hitman Dominic Taddeo was last indicted, but he has been again.

A federal grand jury in Orlando Thursday indicted Taddeo, 64, on a criminal charge of escape from a federal institution. The charge carries a maximum five-year sentence.

Taddeo was at a halfway house in Orlando when he disappeared while going to a medical appointment on March 28. He was caught a week later by the U.S. Marshals Service at a home near Miami.

Taddeo was within a year of release for racketeering crimes from the 1980s, including three fatal shootings — all contracted by the Rochester mob — and two failed murder attempts.

Free on bail on firearms charges, Taddeo disappeared in the 1980s, managing to avoid arrest for two years. He used multiple aliases, living across the country during those two years.

