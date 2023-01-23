Rochester mobile home shot at Friday night during 911 call

Jan. 23—ROCHESTER — A Rochester mobile home was shot at least three times Friday, Jan. 20, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. No injuries were reported

According to Moilanen:

Law enforcement received a phone call around 11:22 p.m. from the resident of a mobile home on the 2300 block of Park Lane Southeast. The resident reported that someone with their face covered was walking around their home.

During the phone call, the mobile home was shot at.

The suspect left prior to police arriving and no injuries were reported.

Police found three 9mm bullet casings around the property.

There is no indication of why the mobile home was shot at and no indication that there is a threat to public.

The investigation is ongoing.