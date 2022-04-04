Rochester mobster Dominic Taddeo caught in Florida a week after escaping federal custody

Dominic Taddeo, the contract killer for the mob who escaped federal custody on March 28, has been found in Miami.

Taddeo, 64, was within a year of release when he walked away from a federal halfway house in Orlando. His escape prompted a manhunt that reached back to Rochester, where Taddeo fatally shot three organized crime figures and attempted to kill two others.

U.S District Judge David Larimer Monday confirmed Taddeo's capture.

Larimer was a sentencing judge for some of Taddeo's mob-connected crimes and has been kept apprised of the hunt for Taddeo.

Larimer said he was told by officials with the U.S. Marshals Service that Taddeo was arrested Monday in Miami. The Democrat and Chronicle was not able to get immediate response from the federal Bureau of Prisons or U.S. Marshals Service, but separately confirmed Taddeo's capture.

This was not Taddeo's first disappearance.

Facing federal firearms charges, Taddeo was released on bail in 1987. He then disappeared.

Over the next two years, Taddeo used more than two dozen aliases while living across the East and Midwest. With the help of an informant, authorities learned that Taddeo was en route to meet his brother in Cleveland. They found him there.

Dominic Taddeo in 2020

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 in federal court in Rochester to racketeering crimes. Records show that in recent years Taddeo has had a clean disciplinary record in prison and has taken advantage of numerous educational opportunities.

