Rochester motorcyclist allegedly hit officer at Memorial Day parade in Northwood

NORTHWOOD — Logan Goodwin, 21, of Rochester, was allegedly operating a motorcycle without a license when he struck a police officer who was on duty for a Memorial Day parade Monday, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The identity of the officer was not immediately released. The officer was seriously injured and in stable condition at Concord Hospital Monday night, police said.

Police say the officer was struck after a police pursuit of Goodwin had ended.

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a crash in Northwood.

Police allege Goodwin was seen driving recklessly on a 2003 Honda about 10:15 a.m., and the Strafford Police Department attempted to stop him. Police allege Goodwin drove at a "high rate of speed" into Northwood on Bow Lake Road toward Route 4. The Northwood Police Department had shut down vehicular traffic on Route 4 as the parade was concluding, police said. Strafford police "terminated their pursuit," according to police, and Goodwin turned west onto Route 4.

With Northwood police positioned on Route 4 for parade duty, state police said, one Northwood officer "stepped into the westbound lane of travel, in an effort to signal for the motorcycle operator to stop." Goodwin collided with the officer, who fell to the ground while the motorcycle came to a stop on its side, police said.

Goodwin sustained minor abrasions and was medically cleared, police said.

Goodwin was charged by Strafford police with reckless conduct (Class B felony), disobeying a police officer, and operating without a motorcycle license. He was being held at the Strafford County House of Corrections until his arraignment on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in Strafford County Superior Court. Goodwin is charged in Rockingham County Superior Court for the crash in Northwood with second degree assault and reckless conduct (both Class B felonies). His arraignment for the second set of charges is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m.

It was not immediately known if Goodwin has a lawyer.

A portion of the Route 4 westbound travel lane was closed for several hours during the investigation.

State police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Brian Ross at Brian.J.Ross@dos.nh.gov or (603) 931-2738.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Motorcyclist allegedly hit officer at Northwood Memorial Day parade