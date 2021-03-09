Rochester murder suspect booked at Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Mar. 9—The 21-year-old man wanted for a fatal shooting last fall was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Monday morning, according to jail records.
The Rochester Police Department announced Friday afternoon that U.S. Marshals arrested Ty'Jhuan Davis Anderson at a residence in Hennepin County. According to Hennepin County jail records, members of the New Hope Police Department arrested Anderson.
Anderson is being charged with one felony count of second-degree murder, one felony count of attempted second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm for his alleged involvement in the Oct. 30 shooting death of 18-year-old Mikayal Gordon.
Gordon and a 20-year-man were shot at the Villages at Essex Park apartment complex, 941 41st St. NW in Rochester, in the early morning hours of that October day.
Rochester police were called about 3:20 a.m. Oct. 30 for a report of a shooting at the Villages at Essex Park, Capt. Casey Moilanen said that day. Police received a report that two people had been shot in the hallway. Police said the shooting appeared to have resulted from some type of fight or disagreement. Preliminary reports indicated that the two men and the shooter knew each other, but police were vetting that report at the time.
Shortly after the incident, police said the 20-year-old victim was critically injured. His condition was upgraded to stable by early November.
As of early Monday afternoon, Olmsted County District Court records did not indicate a time or date for Anderson's court appearance.