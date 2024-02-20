Rochester named one of the best places to live in US. Here's why

Rochester has ranked among the best American cities for quality of life.

U.S. News & World Report created a list of the nation's most livable cities, considering factors including affordability, crime, availability of health care, education and average commute time.

Ann Arbor, Michigan - hometown to the University of Michigan - topped the 2023-24 list. Rochester was the lone city featured from the Empire State.

Ranking ninth, Rochester is described as a unique blend of history and innovation. The article notes that Rochesterians have opted to live in the suburbs for decades, but recent downtown development may be drawing people back to the city.

Because of the low cost of living and high-ranking schools, Rochester is described as a great fit for families with approximately a quarter of the population under 20 years old.

According to the report, a main consideration for people choosing Rochester is its affordability. The cost of living in the area is significantly lower than the national average. The median home price in Rochester in 2022 was $195,508, compared the the national average of $383,883. However, property taxes in Rochester (and New York) remain high.

U.S. News & World Report: What sets Rochester NY apart from other cities?

According to the report, here's more on what sets Rochester apart:

"Rochester, New York, features a unique blend of history and innovation. Many of the homes and commercial buildings in downtown Rochester are original, dating back a century or more, while others are undergoing renovations to become modern lofts and workspaces. Former home to pioneers and independent thinkers like Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass, Rochester has worked hard to preserve and honor its landmarks.

For decades, Rochester-area residents have opted to live in the suburbs rather than the city proper. However, with recent development in the city's downtown, the tide may be turning.

Ultimately, Rochester's biggest asset is its people. Residents are generally considered to be warmer, kinder and more welcoming than their downstate brethren. Maybe it's due to the region's family focus or maybe it's because residents spend a lot of time inside together during the long, cold winters. But whatever the reason, Rochester is largely a welcoming and friendly place."

Nationally, Rochester also ranked:

21st in best places to retire

26th in best places to live

US News & World Report 'best places to live' for 2024

According to the US News & World Report, her are the best places to live for Quality of Life in 2023-24:

Ann Arbor, Michigan Boulder, Colorado Madison, Wisconsin San Jose, California Portland, Maine Boston, Massachusetts Green Bay, Wisconsin Hartford, Connecticut Rochester, New York Trenton, New Jersey Boise, Idaho Washington, D.C. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Grand Rapids, Michigan Fort Collins, Colorado

How are the rankings determined?

According to US News & World Report, the Best Places to Live rankings are intended to help readers make the most informed decision when choosing where to settle down.

Metro areas in the rankings are evaluated using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' own internal resources, according to the publication. Data was categorized and evaluated using a methodology determined by Americans' preferences. The percent weighting for each index follows the answers from a March 2023 public survey in which people from across the country voted for what they believed was the most important factor to consider when choosing where to live.

