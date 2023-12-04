Rochester named one of nation's friendliest cities. Here's why

Smile. Rochester earned it.

Condé Nast Traveler has ranked Rochester among the friendliest cities in America, according to the national magazine.

Rochester placed second in the magazine's annual Reader's Choice survey of which the results were announced last month. Rochester was the lone city from the Empire State on the list.

Topping the list was Greenville, South Carolina. The Palmetto state was the lone state on the list with two communities in the Top 10 including Greenville at No. 1 and Charleston at No. 7.

More than a half million readers voted in 36th annual survey on topics ranging from hotels to spas to luggage and airports.

What did Condé Nast Traveler say about Rochester, NY?

"While you may be tempted to zoom past Rochester on their way to the Finger Lakes, the third-largest city in New York begs travelers to linger for a while with its historical sites, restaurants, and incredible museums. But one of the city’s greatest assets is its friendly population. As you stroll past happy residents hanging out on their front porches or chatting with neighbors on the sidewalk, you may be tempted to make a permanent relocation."

Top 10 friendliest city rankings

Greenville, South Carolina Rochester, New York Lexington, Kentucky Indianapolis, Indiana Milwaukee, Wisconsin Santa Fe, New Mexico Charleston, South Carolina Pensacola, Florida Savannah, Georgia Alexandria, Virginia

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY named one of nation's friendliest cities. Here's why