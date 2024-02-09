Rochester nears record high temperatures. How long will the mild weather last?

Rochester residents were out and about on Friday, enjoying the April-like temperatures in the depths of winter.

Temperatures approached record highs by midday Friday, with the National Weather Service in Buffalo reporting 58 degrees at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The record high for Rochester on Feb. 9 is 62 degrees, set in 2001.

The near record-breaking temperatures were back on the menu for Saturday, with a forecast 53 degree high at the airport, according to the Weather Service. The record high for Feb. 10 is 57 degrees, set back in 1881.

The temperatures Friday and Saturday are more than 20 degrees warmer than the normal high, which is 34 degrees.

Temperatures will soar 20 to 25 degrees above normal again today, as a large storm system north of the Upper Great Lakes will circulate April-like air into our region. Enjoy it now though, as colder weather including some snow showers will be with us for much of next week. pic.twitter.com/A6DnlmPVmT — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 9, 2024

A low pressure system over northern Minnesota brought the warm front across the region, though the front has been relatively dry, producing cloudy but warm conditions in the region, said Liz Jurkowski, Weather Service meteorologist.

The warm temperatures aren’t expected to be long-lived, however, with colder weather entering the area later this weekend and the possibility of snow showers into next week. Temperatures will begin to fall Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s on Sunday, Jurkowski said.

“So it’s still warm for early February, but only by a few degrees,” Jurkowski said.

The next storm system will move into the area by Tuesday, with the possibility of snow showers in the region.

Recent record high temperatures

If the record is broken on Saturday, it won’t be the only record high temperature set in the past year.

The record high of 67 degrees for Feb. 15 was set in 2023 and the record high on Dec. 9 was set last year, at 63 degrees.

There were also five record high low temperatures set in 2023: April 23 at 59 degrees, Dec. 9 at 51 degrees, Dec. 15 at 42 degrees, Dec. 17 at 47 degrees, and Dec. 28 at 42 degrees.

— Steve Howe covers weather, climate and lake issues for the Democrat and Chronicle and he had a binder full of Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch data as a kid. Share with him at showe@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: High temperatures approach records