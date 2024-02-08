Rochester neighbors' lawsuit blocks planned Country Club Manor apartment project

Feb. 8—ROCHESTER — It took nearly 18 months, but Terry Fields said her Country Club Manor neighbors feel vindicated after a judge blocked current plans for a 72-unit apartment complex on the southern edge of the neighborhood.

"It was worth the wait," Fields said of the order to nullify a city variance granted for a project located on approximately 2.3 acres at the intersection of Country Club Road and 36th Avenue Northwest.

Dubbed Manor Hills Apartments, the site was within 300 feet of Cascade Creek,

which spurred concerns of 11 neighbors,

who filed a lawsuit on Aug. 10, 2022.

The issue ended up in court after the Rochester City Council upheld a variance

provided by the Zoning Board of Appeals to allow impervious surfaces, such as parking lots and buildings, to cover 60% of the lot, rather than facing the standard 25% limit.

Olmsted County District Court Judge Christa Daily ruled the city records did not provide a rational basis for the variance, calling it "arbitrary, unreasonable and contrary to law."

While a variance can be provided to overcome circumstances outside the developer's control, Daily stated the condition was not met, pointing to other nearby developments. She added the variance was sought after the developer, Titan Development & Investments, requested the area be rezoned to allow greater housing density and designed a project needing additional impervious surface.

"The stormwater 'challenges' at the site are only extraordinary now because the applicant seeks to cover a significant majority of the parcel with impervious surface (in violation of the applicable city ordinance), thereby displacing water off most of the parcel," she wrote.

She stated three of the six criteria needed to approve the variance were not adequately supported in the city's review of the developer's request.

Fields and her neighbors made similar arguments during public hearings as the city reviewed the request, pointing to a lack of a plan to ensure stormwater that currently collects on the site wouldn't end up being diverted to nearby residential properties.

"It's really unfortunate that we had to go down that road," Fields said. "It's been a long and frustrating road that not only cost us hours out of our personal lives but thousands of dollars bringing this lawsuit forward."

The judge's ruling might not be the last word in the case. Daily left open the chance for the neighbors to seek reimbursement for expenses related to the lawsuit.

The neighbors' attorney, Dan McIntosh of the Rochester-based Restovich Braun & Associates law firm, said options are being explored.

"These folks had to go through a lot of litigation and a lot of costs to get to this point, and to their credit, they were willing to do that," she said. "It's just unfortunate the city was not willing to look at this fairly up front. It could have saved everyone a lot of time and conflict."

Rochester City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said the city also continues to review the judge's findings and will review options with the attorney hired through the League of Minnesota Cities to represent Rochester in the case.

He also pointed to the remaining potential for development on the property.

"The project, if the developer is still interested, would need to be revised," he said.

The site is owned by People of Hope Church, which entered into a purchase agreement with Titan Development, requiring the site to be used to create affordable housing. Titan had received state tax credits and approval of local tax-increment financing for the project, but new applications for each would likely be needed for a revised project.

The Rev. Dan Doering said the recent court decision is a setback, but doesn't alter the church's goals.

"We are disappointed in the ruling, but the congregation at People of Hope is still very much committed to advocating and working for more affordable housing options in the community," he said.

Brian Haack, Titan Development's vice president of affordable housing and development, also pointed to the potential for future use.

"Titan will continue to work with the People of Hope Church to fulfill their mission of utilizing the land for greater good, as well as work with the city of Rochester to address the increasing housing needs within the community," he said in a statement following the ruling.

Fields said the neighbors have pointed to other potential for the site near their homes but continue to view any large development as a concern.

"That is what we have been telling them all along, even from Day 1," she said. "A lot of us on this lawsuit have been here 40-plus years. We've seen what that lot looks like in the spring, when the snow melts."

McIntosh said the judge's order doesn't rule out future development, or even a request for a similar variance, but it does point to a need for greater effort by a developer and the city to support its future decisions.

"That's where the city fell far short, in the judge's view, of being able to do that," he said of meeting criteria needed to support a variance.

With the potential for future development plans to be made, he said his clients are likely to continue to be watching what happens.

"I know the citizens who will be impacted by this will be watching it like a hawk," he said.