Is Rochester the next target for snow? The snowfall forecast for this weekend

On the heels of two recent bouts of lake effect snowstorms that pummeled the Buffalo region and other parts of western New York in the last week, more snow is coming our way.

Roughly 3 to 5 inches of widespread snow is expected to cover the feet of snow already on the ground throughout parts of western New York on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

"But this will be minor in comparison to what we've seen," said Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Mitchell. "It will feel like additional salt in the wound for those who've had all the snow."

How much snow will Rochester NY get?

The latest storm - a widespread snow with some predicted lake enhancement along Lake Ontario and the lower part of Lake Erie - is expected to begin late Thursday and continue through Friday night.

Roughly 3 to 5 inches of fresh snow is predicted by Friday night in Rochester, with 2 to 4 inches of widespread snow in communities that do not border Lake Ontario, he said.

A "spray of snow showers" is also expected on Saturday into Sunday in the Rochester region. Saturday's snow could bring another inch or two.

Winter storm warning remains in effect

A lake effect snow warning remains in effect through 7 p.m. Thursday, with up to another foot of lake effect snow expected in parts of western New York, including Genesee, Wyoming and Erie counties, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. The heaviest remaining lake effect snow is expected Thursday morning, Mitchell said. Another foot or 2 of snow is possible near Watertown on Thursday, he said.

