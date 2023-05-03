Rochester officer blinded in the line of duty receives state's 'Officer of the Year' award

The Rochester police officer who was blinded in 2019 when he was repeatedly stabbed while responding to a call, was honored this week by state and local authorities.

Officer Dennison "Denny" Wright was attacked when he responded to a domestic disturbance at 37 Peck St. on Oct. 4, 2019. Wright, now a 26-year veteran with the department, has not been able to return to work as a result of his injuries, including the loss of sight in both eyes.

Wright on Wednesday was presented the 2019 NYS Governor’s Officer of the Year award and the Division of Criminal Justice Services Medal of Valor by Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado during a packed ceremony at the Public Safety Building. Delgado described Wright's bravery and selflessness in 2019 as "remarkable" and "an inspiration."

The award was announced previously, but a ceremony was delayed due to COVID.

"Through the course of my career, all I ever tried to do was to help," Wright said at the ceremony. "I would have helped that day if he would've let me."

File Photo: Denny Wright makes a statement at the sentencing of Keith Williams. Williams received 40 years to life in prison for assaulting Wright.

Wright, who has undergone several surgeries since 2019, has been medically disabled from his job since the day he was stabbed. Wright was responding to a call when he was repeatedly stabbed in the head. His attacker, Keith Williams, was convicted last year of attempted aggravated murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and first-degree assault, all felonies. He is serving 40 years to life in state prison.

Wright is the first Rochester police officer to receive the statewide honor. Wright said he could not believe that he was singled out for the honor, as "every officer I know, maybe every officer in the state, deserves the medal I have around my neck."

"We go to work every day and we just want to come home at night," he said. "I did make it home. It took a few days and a few stops at different hospitals, but I did get home."

Wright also received the department's Purple Heart and Medal of Valor following the incident.

Wright said that as a result of the attack, he no longer has light perception. But, he said, "my world is not dark. My world is lit up." Thanks to his family, friends, fellow officers and the community.

At the ceremony, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans described Wright as an inspiration, a man who even after suffering life-altering injuries, "he continues to have one of the most sunny personalities and the most indomitable spirit I have ever seen."

Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright and Rochester Rotary President Kathleen Pringle as Wright is honored at the rotary's annual Law Day luncheon on May 2, 2023.

Wright, now 57, this week was also honored by the Rochester Rotary at the group's annual luncheon to celebrate local law enforcement. Wright was presented with the Henry H. Jensen Memorial Award, which is presented annually to one RPD's unsung heroes in memory of Jensen, a former RPD executive chief.

Congratulations to Officer Denny Wright, this year's recipient of the Henry Jensen award presented by the @RochesterRotary pic.twitter.com/uTF6n4dYx7 — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) May 2, 2023

