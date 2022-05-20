Rochester pair arrested Thursday for 209 grams of meth

May 20—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man and woman were arrested Thursday, May 19, 2022, after law enforcement found just under a half-pound of methamphetamine in their vehicle, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

Jose Aguilera, 29, and Marina Garza, 36, are both facing a first-degree controlled substance and first-degree drug possession charges.

According to Schueller, the pair had been under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

Investigators stopped the pair in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe on May 2, 2022. The pair were initially released and the vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.

After investigators obtained a search warrant, they found approximately 209 grams of a substance that tested for methamphetamine.

Law enforcement arrested the pair Thursday. According to Schueller, the pair is well known to law enforcement.