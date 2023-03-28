Rochester parent charged after telling law enforcement toddler ingested fentanyl

Mar. 27—ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old Rochester woman has been charged with child endangerment after her 1-year-old ingested a pill containing fentanyl on March 26, 2023, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Rahmo Yussuf Salah is facing one count of endangering a child and fifth-degree drug possession, both felonies.

She's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to an overdose call involving a 1-year-old girl at a residence on the 3000 block of Rose Heights Driver Southeast.

A dispatcher told officers that the child was not breathing, though an officer confirmed the girl was breathing before an ambulance arrived.

While the child was receiving medical treatment, the girl's mother, Salah, told police that her daughter took a fentanyl pill that she had in her purse.

An officer observed bundles of burnt tinfoil in Salah's purse as she searched for her identification and blue pill stamped as "M30" was found on the floor. These pills are known to potentially be counterfeit Percocet pills that contain fentanyl.

A field test of the pill came back inconclusive but Salah told an officer that they were fentanyl pills, and she had ingested them earlier that day.

She gave a statement to law enforcement following her arrest and said that she was in the bathroom with her daughter when she took half of a fentanyl pill and placed the other half in her purse.

"She then could not find the other half of the pill and noticed that her daughter was unable to stand or walk and kept rubbing her eyes," part of the complaint reads.