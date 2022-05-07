Rochester parolee faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at police

Gun allegedly used by Donovan Humphrey in Friday shooting.

A Rochester man on parole for manslaughter allegedly shot at Rochester police officers early Friday morning as they responded to a possible domestic dispute.

Donovan Humphrey, 32, allegedly opened the door to a home when police responded and fired shots with a .40-caliber handgun. Police also fired rounds. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Remington Street.

"The gunshot fired by Humphrey lodged in the porch pillar, directly in front of where one of the officers was standing, as the officer was utilizing it as 'cover,' " a police news release alleges. "While retreating, the officers returned fire. Humphrey ran out of the front door and attempted to shoot at the officers again, but due to his gun malfunctioning, the gun did not fire."

Humphrey allegedly dropped the gun and fled, but was quickly caught, police say.

Humphrey is now charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer and two criminal weapon possession counts.

The defaced handgun allegedly used by Humphrey contained 15 rounds, police allege.

In 2008, Humphrey, then 18, was acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city woman, a shooting that also injured a city man. The shootings occurred after an argument; Humphrey shot into a car but maintained that he did not intend to kill anyone.

He was sentenced to 11 to 15 years, and paroled in 2019.

While on parole, Humphrey was accused last year of assault in an alleged pistol whipping incident. He was released on bail and is still facing those charges.

