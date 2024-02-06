Rochester passes homeless camp ban as legal issues loom

ROCHESTER — This community will soon have a ban on public camping to deter homeless camps, in spite of legal threats and a pending Supreme Court decision.

The Rochester City Council Monday night passed, by a 4-3 vote, a proposed ordinance banning public camping, the culmination of months of debate that would allow Rochester police to arrest homeless campers on public land, a misdemeanor.

The ban is on track to go into effect next month after the city holds two ordinance readings at future council meetings.

Area police last summer urged local officials to create the ban, arguing they needed more legal consequences in the face of a growing number of camps around town. Rochester officers broke up more than 130 camps last year and found three dead homeless residents in public parks.

The proposed ban has raised questions among critics concerned Rochester will effectively criminalize being homeless. Attorneys with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services threatened to sue the city last month on behalf of three homeless residents if the ban was approved. They argue the city's definition of public camping and the ban itself is overly broad.

Supreme Court to hear similar case

A U.S. Supreme Court case over a challenge to a 2018 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that homeless people could not be punished for breaking anti-camping ordinances if not enough shelter beds are available. The Supreme Court is set to hear the case later this spring.

Critics say the case reflects a similar situation in Rochester, where a little more than 70 overnight shelter beds are available to homeless residents at any one time. Olmsted County typically estimates about 200 unhoused adults and 400 unhoused children live in the area, though homeless counts have increased over the past year.

City officials say they tweaked the ordinance in response to those concerns. Residents are given a warning first, and police must help homeless residents find a safe place to go and notify them of available services before moving to arrest someone. Unsheltered folks are given 48 hours to move on from their camp.

"We in fact put safeguards and guardrails on ourselves," Police Chief Jim Franklin said.

A barrier to escaping homelessness?

Council members Brooke Carlson, Molly Dennis and Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick voted against the ban. They also tried and failed to tweak the ordinance to remove consequences for people who live and sleep in cars. Dennis condemned the ban, arguing criminal charges could potentially put up more barriers for homeless residents trying to find homes.

"People who are surviving, they need as much help as possible," she said.

City officials said the court would likely divert residents charged with violating the ban to other programs rather than convicting them. Homeless residents could face up to 90 days or a $1,000 fine, but City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said all but the most extreme cases would likely be ordered to a work program or county services instead.

"For these types of offenses, we are always looking for options to avoid a conviction on someone's record," Spindler-Krage said.

Still, most council members revealed they struggled with the vote. Normal Wahl called the ban "not perfect," but argued the city needed more ways to address homelessness.

"If there were a perfect answer every city would be doing it," Wahl said.