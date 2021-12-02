Rochester pastor from Dawson pleads not guilty to grooming charge in Macon County court

Judge's gavel

A Rochester pastor who lives in Dawson pleaded not guilty to grooming charges involving a Macon County minor through social media over this past summer.

Joseph M. Krol, 37, who has been suspended from his duties as a pastor at First Baptist Church in Rochester, made his plea in Macon County court Wednesday.

Krol allegedly sent sexual messages and images to a 15-year-old girl in Oreana, which is 10 miles northeast of Decatur, for a three- to four-month period prior to his arrest on Oct. 15.

Krol wanted the girl to send him nude photos of herself, according to a sworn affidavit from a Macon County sheriff's deputy.

In what amounted to a game of "true confessions," Krol described his sexual past to the girl. Krol wanted to know if the girl could sneak out when everyone in her home was asleep, the affidavit stated. Krol also promised gifts to the girl.

The girl and her family had been members of Galilee Baptist Church in rural Macon County where Krol previously served for several years.

Krol started at First Baptist Church as a youth pastor on July 18.

Krol also pleaded not guilty to solicitation to meet a child, obstruction of justice and enticing a child to remove clothes.

Krol posted $75,000 bond. He was represented in court by Robert I. Wrigley, a Decatur attorney, on Wednesday.

Krol's next court date is Jan. 7.

