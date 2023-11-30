Rochester pawn shop owners accused of profiting from serial shoplifters

Two men who ran a Rochester pawn shop used serial shoplifters, some of them people with addiction issues, to rip off stores for hundreds of thousands of dollars of goods, federal prosecutors allege.

The pawn shop owners, Mark Remein, 41, and Derek Verna, 44, then allegedly sold the stolen items for significant profits. The two owned and operated West Ridge Connections, a pawn shop at 560 West Ridge Road in Rochester.

Agents with the Internal Revenue Service said in court papers that between January 2020 and August of this year the two sold about 8,100 items over eBay for more than $497,000.

An investigation revealed that most of those items were likely stolen, the IRS and prosecutors allege.

What are 'boosters' in shoplifting rings?

Remein and Verna were arrested this week and, after a court appearance Tuesday, released on their own recognizance with some restrictions, including travel limitations and restrictions on firearms possession.

The criminal complaint alleges that Remein and Verna:

Used a mother-daughter team of "boosters," a term for serial shoplifters. Between November 2022 and March the two allegedly stole more than $4,500 in goods from Kohl's stores.

They allegedly sold 56 items to West Ridge Connections and were paid $1,560. The daughter, a drug user, overdosed twice in March, prosecutors allege.

Used a bank account and eBay account of another person, not named in court papers, to allegedly launder the money from illegal sales.

Allegation: In-box items sold to pawn shop for fraction of value

Since December, the IRS has used undercover agents and informants to make sales to West Ridge Connections, according to court papers. Many of the items then were resold on eBay for significantly more than bought at the pawn shop.

However, typically the purchases were not recorded on an online website, LeadsOnline, as required by city code.

For instance, investigators allege, between January and August Remein and Verna bought from an undercover officer 37 "new in-box" items that should have been suspected to have been stolen.

The two never asked the seller where the items came from or why the seller "was willing to sell them for approximately one-third of their retail value."

West Ridge Connections recorded none of those purchases on LeadsOnline, according to the criminal complaint.

In one January deal with an undercover officer, the officer brought "two eyebrow razors, one Philips electric toothbrush, and one Google Nest Doorbell, which were all new-in-box items, to West Ridge Connections," according to the criminal complaint.

"Collectively, they had a retail value of $210," the complaint says. "Verna purchased the toothbrush and doorbell for $60 but declined to buy the eyebrow razors."

Those purchases also weren't recorded.

PREVIOUS CASE: Earlier this year in a different case, a federal judge sentenced a Greece pawnbroker, Devin Tribunella, to four years in prison for a multimillion-dollar criminal scheme.

Tribunella, who owned Royal Crown Pawn & Jewelry at 3635 Dewey Ave. in Greece, recruited individuals who were often addicted to drugs to go out and steal items from local stores, including Lowes, Home Depot, Target and Walmart. He then resold them.

