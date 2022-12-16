Rochester police assaulted father and son during traffic stop, lawsuit says

Gerald Peavy Sr. had just arrived home from work in March when, he says, he was stopped by two Rochester police officers and falsely accused of driving with stolen license plates for the fourth time in several weeks.

Less than five minutes later, the encounter ended with officers "severely" beating Peavy Sr. and his son outside of their home in a show of unlawful excessive force, according to a civil rights complaint filed in U.S. District Court this month.

The family hopes to recover $30 million in emotional and physical damages in a lawsuit filed against the City of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department and officers Mitchell Leach and Jason Horowitz.

Father and son. Gerald Peavy Sr. and Gerald Peavy Jr. stand at the same place a civil rights complaint says police harassed and beat them.

A Rochester Police Department spokesperson said they could not comment on pending litigation but confirmed the two officers are currently assigned to their regular duties on patrol. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said the city had not yet been served with the complaint.

The family has also filed a complaint with the Police Accountability Board.

The allegations come as Rochester continues to reel from the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March 2020 after a confrontation with Rochester police who were called to help him through a mental health crisis.

“Right now, I’m struggling,” Peavy Sr., 50, said in an interview. “I don’t even want to go out. Because I don’t know ― if they pull me over, they might kill me next time. I was coming home from work. I didn’t do anything.”

What happened according to the complaint, body cameras

The complaint alleges the officers manipulated the family’s interactions ― zeroing in on a work knife in Peavy Sr.’s car and accusing his son Gerald Peavy Jr. of assault ― to “create a false justification” for using excessive physical force and arresting the pair.

According to the complaint, Peavy Sr. was driving home from work around 7:20 p.m. on March 31 when he noticed a police cruiser begin to follow him.

When he pulled over outside of his home, officers accused him of driving with stolen license plates. The complaint said Peavy Sr. was “stopped and harassed” by police over his license plates multiple times before that day ― including by Leach, one of the officers at the scene.

Gerald Peavy Sr. was "severely" beaten by Rochester police after a baseless traffic stop, according to a civil rights complaint filed in U.S. District Court. The confrontation upended his life: Peavy Sr. served 120 days in jail, lost his job, is facing eviction and suffers from lingering physical and mental health issues.

“I’ve already been through this with this officer and everybody,” Peavy Sr. told them, according to the complaint, pointing at Leach. “My plates is my plates.” But as Peavy Sr. challenged their intentions around the "baseless" stop, Leach pointed to a knife in the car and told him not to reach for it, the complaint alleges.

In an interview, Peavy Sr. said the knife was a box cutter he used for work as an Amazon driver.

The complaint states Peavy Sr. told the officers he was not reaching for anything but that Horowitz, the other officer on scene, grabbed Peavy Sr. by the shirt to pull him out of the car.

Peavy Sr. told his son, who had just come out of the family’s home, to record the altercation.

According to the complaint, Peavy Jr. was attempting to pull out his phone when Leach grabbed his arm, "causing (him) to flinch." Leach claimed the 22-year-old hit him and moved for his arrest.

Body worn camera footage reviewed by the Democrat and Chronicle shows Peavy Jr. flicked his own wrist to break the hold, telling Leach not to touch him.

The complaint said both men complied with the ensuing arrests. Body worn camera footage shows both men turning to allow officers to handcuff them while Peavy Sr. again tries to explain the misunderstanding with the license plates.

Gerald Peavy Jr. suffers from severe headaches, blurred vision, impaired hearing, difficulties speaking, and has extreme anxiety and fear about his family’s safety after the incident with Rochester police.

But the body worn cameras soon fall off, limiting footage of the rest of the encounter.

The complaint alleges Leach began to shove a "quiet, compliant" Peavy Jr. toward a police car before punching him and smashing his head onto the car in an act of excessive force.

Hearing protests from neighbors, Peavy Sr. asked, "Did he hit my son?" and started jostling to get a better view of the situation. Horowitz then threw Peavy Sr. to the ground where he was "severely beaten" and kicked by both officers "despite (his) audible distress," the complaint states.

At one point, footage from a fallen body worn camera shows Horowitz preparing to punch someone outside of the frame while neighbors yell for him to stop. Leach called for backup.

“In the end, 18 police officers arrived to arrest an older, frail man on his way home from work at Amazon, and his quiet, unassuming son,” the complaint said.

The whole encounter lasted less than five minutes. At the end of it, there were no charges filed for stolen license plates because they were not stolen, the complaint said.

Flashbacks to Daniel Prude

Mike Mazzeo, president of the police union, defended the officers' actions, calling the complaint a "creative writing" account of what "actually" transpired.

"In lawsuits like this one, the last place that you will find any factually supported accounts of what occurred is within that civil action complaint," Mazzeo said.

But local activist Sidy Grandoit said the incident reflects a culture of mass incarceration and police brutality toward people of color in Rochester.

“When I see that, it just reminds of me myself, my siblings, anybody that looks like me in this neighborhood and knowing that at any given moment, these cops will just do that to anyone in this community,” Grandoit said. “They’re so not used to facing accountability that they feel that they can just do this with impunity and just keep ― not just brutalizing people ― but then charging the whole entire community.

“It really kind of just scares me because ― the Peavy family, they’re so brave. And most people are not like that. Most people do not speak up when this happens to them.”

Daniel Prude died after a confrontation with Rochester police on March 23, 2020.

The March 2020 death of Daniel Prude following a confrontation with police has further heightened tensions in Rochester. Prude's death, kept hidden until months later, sparked protests against police misconduct.

An investigation by the state attorney general's office cleared officers of criminal wrongdoing.

But in October, the City of Rochester paid Prude’s family $12 million to settle a wrongful death suit ― the largest civil rights settlement in Rochester’s history.

The Peavy family's attorney Nate McMurray said the choice to pursue a $30 million complaint was intentional.

“This is still happening even after Daniel Prude,” he said. “If they didn’t change after that, we need to work harder."

Where is the family now?

Following the incident, Peavy Jr. suffers from severe headaches, blurred vision, impaired hearing, difficulties speaking, and has extreme anxiety about his family’s safety, the complaint states. In October, charges filed against him by police were dismissed after the district attorney failed to prosecute them.

But Peavy Sr. served 120 days in jail for resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and other charges, the complaint states. In doing so, he lost his job and car and is facing eviction for unpaid rent.

Gerald Peavy Sr.'s mother shows a photo of the first time she says her son was harassed by law enforcement, in the 1980s.

The complaint states Peavy Sr. was denied medical care in jail, leading to continued pain and disorientation from an untreated concussion. He also lost a tooth in the altercation, according to the complaint.

And Peavy Sr. is “afraid of the police, afraid to sleep and in a state of perpetual defense,” the complaint reads.

In an interview, Peavy Sr. said he was assaulted by police as a teenager in the 1980s. That history, and watching police beat his son in front of him a generation later, only adds to his trauma.

"It was so quick," he said. "They didn't give me a chance to do anything. They just did what they wanted to do. They don't care about what you feel or what you think. I don't want this to happen to nobody else's family."

