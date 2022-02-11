Rochester police determined use of force incident in November 'not consistent' with department policy

Feb. 11—ROCHESTER — A use of force incident at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys last fall

was determined not to be "consistent with Department policy, training, expectations and/or values," Rochester police said in a statement Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Few details have been released about what exactly occurred on Nov. 13, 2021, when officer Craig Sammon went to assist a Mayo Clinic security officer during an incident.

Police have said a person "was agitated and resisted handcuffing and transport at St. Marys" and that Sammon used physical force to restrain the person. No weapons were used in the incident.

The person, whom police described Friday as a "vulnerable adult," was arrested, but not ultimately charged.

"It was determined that the use of force applied by the officer was not consistent with Department policy, training, expectations and/or values," spokeswoman Amanda Grayson wrote in a news release Friday. "We initiated an internal review of the events and have determined that a suspension was appropriate. The officer has completed the suspension and is undergoing additional training."

Sammon was placed on leave while the department investigated the incident, which is standard department procedure.

A Mayo Clinic security officer also was placed on administrative leave while Mayo conducted its own internal investigation of the incident.

"As a department, we aim to demonstrate our core values of respect, service, compassion, integrity and innovation. In this case, the officer's actions fell short," Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement. "We're sharing this with you in alignment with the Department's commitment and dedication to continuous improvement and to show transparency."