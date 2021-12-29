Rochester police: 'Don't leave valuables in your car'

Dec. 29—Rochester police are reminding residents to not leave valuables in their vehicles after recent reports of break-ins in the city.

On Tuesday, police took at least two reports of windows being smashed in and purses being taken from vehicles, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

An employee of Gibbons Optical, 150 17th Ave. NW, reported that her car had been parked in the lot from about noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday. When she went out to her vehicle, she noticed the passenger window was smashed and her purse, which had been sitting on the floor on the passenger side, was taken.

Another woman who had parked in front of the YMCA on First Avenue Southwest also reported her window smashed and purse stolen. The incident occurred sometime between 5:30 and 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

"Do not leave valuables in your car," Moilanen said. "We are seeing cars being broken into and items stolen."