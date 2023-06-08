Rochester police: Driver who fatally struck woman on Milton Road turns himself in

ROCHESTER — Christopher Robinson, 43, has been charged in connection with an alleged June 2 hit-and-run that took the life of Kimberly Lucier, 60, who was walking on Milton Road.

Robinson, 43, of Milton, turned himself into Rochester police Thursday. He was charged with conduct after an accident, a Class B felony, and with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death or personal injury.

According to police, Robinson contacted the Rochester Police Department and spoke with detectives. Prior to him contacting police, he had not been identified as the driver, police said. Police had been working for several days to identify the driver who struck Lucier.

Rochester police are investigating after a woman pushing an unoccupied stroller was struck by a vehicle on Milton Road Friday, June 2, 2023.

Robinson was driving a Ford F150 pick-up truck at the time of the crash, according to police.

Lucier was transported first to Frisbie Memorial Hospital, and later to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries Monday, June 5. She was struck by a northbound vehicle after 10 p.m. June 2 while walking north pushing an unoccupied baby stroller, according to police.

Christopher Robinson

After Robinson spoke with detectives, an arrest warrant was obtained for him, police said. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on July 13 at 12:30 p.m.

