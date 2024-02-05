Rochester police ID victim in road-rage related fatal shooting

ROCHESTER — Police here have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that took place in a shopping center parking lot Saturday afternoon in the southwest part of town.

Osbel Ornelas, 24, of Rochester, was shot in the head after he got into a road rage-related fight with two other men shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police Department spokesperson Amanda Grayson said Monday Ornelas and the suspects were both driving around Crossroads Shopping Center when they parked their respective cars and got into an altercation.

Grayson said witnesses told police the fight escalated after one of the suspects racked a handgun and put it inside his car. Surveillance video showed the other suspect took the gun and shot Ornelas in the head, according to Grayson.

The two suspects remained at the scene and were taken into custody on second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges, respectively. The Star Tribune typically does not name criminal suspects until they have been formally charged.

Ornelas was taken to St. Marys Hospital. He died shortly after he arrived.