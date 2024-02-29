Rochester police investigating death of woman who is believed to be homeless

Feb. 29—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the recent death of a woman, according to a press release from the department.

The woman, who was believed to be homeless, was found dead in the snow on Wednesday afternoon near 14th Street SW and Fourth Avenue SW. According to RPD, a man located next her was in need of immediate medical care.

On Feb. 28 around 2:50 p.m., a person called 911 to report "what they thought were two bodies lying on the ground north of the Rochester Math and Science Academy." When officers arrived they located the woman's body and rendered aid to the man.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service transported him to the hospital where he is recovering.

"Homelessness is a complex issue, and RPD continues to seek a wide variety of solutions to help those experiencing it," RPD Chief Jim Franklin. "Through a partnership with a new community outreach Drug & Alcohol Response Team, we are providing people with support services."

RPD says it is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office to identify the woman and determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing death investigation and no additional information is available at this time.