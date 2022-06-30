Rochester police looking for man accused of robbing Home Depot with a knife Wednesday

Jun. 30—ROCHESTER — Law enforcement is looking for a man accused of stealing around $775 worth of items Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from a Home Depot, according Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, around 1:48 p.m. a man went to a cashier to pay for several items, including about $600 worth of Visa gift cards. After his credit card declined, the man's demeanor changed and he pulled out a small pocket knife the cashier told law enforcement.

The cashier told law enforcement the suspect did not open the knife but that she was still afraid. The suspect then asked the cashier open the cash drawer, which she did before shutting it again without giving him any money, Moilanen said.

The man then left with the items, and an employee that followed him outside lost track of him, according to Moilanen.

Moilanen said that law enforcement was not called until about an hour after the incident due to the cashier being scared. As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made related to the incident.

Moilanen described the man as a 300-pound, 6-foot-tall Black man who was wearing a bright green sweatshirt and a dark colored gaiter around his face at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement is looking for video of the incident.