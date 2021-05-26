Rochester police offer $25,000 rewards for two unsolved murders

May 26—Do you know who killed April Jean Sorensen or Robert E. Volgmann?

The Rochester Police Department is revisiting two unsolved homicides, one from 2007 and the other from 2020, and offering a $25,000 reward in each case for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"We believe someone knows what happened to April and Robert, and we urge them to contact us," the department stated in a news release.

Anyone with any information about Sorensen's murder is asked to call Sgt. Eric Boynton at (507) 328-6925. Anyone with any information about Volgmann's murder is asked to call Investigator Chris Weber at (507) 328-6922.

Tips can also shared anonymously through Crimestoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.

Rochester police were called about 12:30 p.m. April 17, 2007, to Sorensen's home in the 4800 block of 22nd Avenue Northwest for a report of smoke coming from the home. A cable TV technician who was scheduled for a service call arrived to see a haze through the home's storm door and he could hear the smoke alarm going off.

The technician called 911. Firefighters arrived and found Sorensen's body on the bedroom floor after they extinguished the fire. Investigators believe it was set in an attempt to cover up her murder. The door to the bedroom had been closed, allowing the fire to burn hot enough to damage the contents of the room so that very little forensic evidence could be recovered.

"April was a beautiful, 27-year-old woman in the prime of her life. She worked hard at everything she did and was studying to become a dental hygienist. She was close with her family. They shared a love for running and ran several races together," the department stated. "April had no enemies and was very well liked by everyone. Her death was untimely and a huge loss for her family, friends and our community."

Volgmann was found dead April 16, 2020, inside his apartment at 2319 28 1/2 Ave. NW. Police were called to the residence by the building's landlord, who had stopped by to drop off food and noticed an open window, police said at the time. Volgmann lived in the apartment with a roommate. He was last seen alive on April 12.

In a statement to police, one of Volgmann's sisters said "Bobby was very close to his family. He would do anything for them! His mother — oh boy!! I tell you, he was a mama's boy! A few weeks before Bobby was murdered, we had to say goodbye to our mother. Our mother's death was extremely hard on our family, and then we had to go through it again with Bobby. It was a very difficult day, getting a phone call of another family member gone too soon...Our family is still searching for answers, with restless nights as well as broken hearts... Please help us solve this case and finally put Bobby to rest."