Rochester police officer killed in line of duty identified. What we know now

A tactical unit officer, on patrol in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, was fatally shot shortly after 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The officer, Anthony P. Mazurkiewicz, was one of two shot on Bauman Street on the city's northeast side. A second officer, Sino Seng, was shot and wounded.

A female bystander was also injured by gunfire in the incident.

At a news conference Friday morning, Mayor Malik Evans and Police Chief David Smith identified the slain officer, a 29-year veteran of the police force. Both officers were in plainclothes Thursday.

"Last night, Officer Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Officer Sino Seng, were attacked in a cowardly ambush and fell victim to the very violence in our community that we are trying to combat," Chief Smith said at a press briefing Friday morning at the Public Safety Building. "During this incident, the full force of the region's law enforcement responded to the scene. This same full force is being utilized to bring whoever is responsible for this heinous act to justice."

Smith said that Mazurkiewicz was shot at least once in the upper body. He was transported by a private car to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Seng was treated for his injuries at Rochester General Hospital and has been released.

The female civilian, who the police did not identify, suffered what were described as non-life threatening injuries. She was treated at the scene.

The homicide of the officer came on the same day that Evans declared a "gun violence emergency" in the city because of the continuing wave of fatal shootings and the seemingly endless prevalence of firearms

At the press briefing Friday morning, he said this incident was a "clarion call" for the community to speak up.

"We need your assistance. this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone that saw anything, you need to speak up," Evans said.

He asked the media and the community for their patience.

Story continues

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on the shooting of two officers, one fatally. He also asks for community help in finding the shooter pic.twitter.com/KxnstK9yuV — Tina MacIntyre-Yee 🌊 (@tyee23) July 22, 2022

"I know everyone has lots of questions but this is a very large scale investigation," Evans said. "I'm going to ask that you give the family space. I'm going to ask that you give the men and women of this department the space that they need as they grieve this horrific tragedy."

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz killed in line of duty