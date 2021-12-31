Rochester police searching for hit-and-run suspect after boy, 5, struck in crosswalk

ROCHESTER — Police are asking for the public's help as they seek to identify and locate a driver who struck a 5-year-old boy in a crosswalk and fled Thursday evening.

The 5-year-old was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Rochester police Capt. Todd Pinkham.

Police say the hit-and-run incident occurred about 5:15 p.m. on Wakefield Street in front of McDonald's. The young boy was crossing the street with a 14-year-old family member when he was struck, police said. The 14-year-old was not hit or injured.

Rochester police, fire and Frisbie EMS personnel responded. The vehicle was described as a red sedan traveling north, according to police.

"We're trying to locate surveillance video," Pinkham said. "There are a lot of businesses on that street. We hope somebody caught something."

City police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 603-330-7128. Tips can also be reported anonymously to the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or text to: CRIMES (274637) and include TEXT4CASH plus your tip in the body of the text. Cash rewards are offered for information leading to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester NH hit and run: 5-year-old hit by car in crosswalk