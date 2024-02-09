Rochester Police find second gun in car from Saturday fatal shooting, search warrant says

Feb. 8—ROCHESTER — A second firearm was found in a car involved in a

Saturday fatal shooting at a Rochester parking lot,

according to search warrants filed in the case.

Osbel Ornelas, 24, was shot in the head during an altercation in a shopping center parking lot Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, Rochester Police said. He died at a hospital shortly after being shot.

Jose Gutierrez Ojeda, 26, and Isaac Gutierrez, 20, who are brothers, are in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Isaac Gutierrez is awaiting arraignment on a charge of second-degree murder and Jose Gutierrez Ojeda is being held on a felony charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

In addition to the firearm allegedly used in the shooting, a search Monday of the car Jose Gutierrez Ojeda was driving yielded a shotgun and more than a dozen rounds of ammunition for the shotgun in the weapon and in a case, according to search warrants.

According to court documents describing video of the incident and witness accounts, the altercation appears to have started after Jose Gutierrez Ojeda was driving a silver 2013 Nissan Frontier in the parking lot and then backed into a parking spot in front of Chic-Fil-A on the 1200 block of South Broadway Avenue. Ornelas, driving a 2008 silver Chevy Suburban, is also seen driving through the parking lot and had to stop when the Nissan started to back up.

Both cars are stopped for several seconds and then pull into the parking lot and stop, according to court documents. Both drivers are seen getting out of their vehicles and appear to be talking.

Two of four other people in the car Ornelas was driving say they saw Jose Gutierrez Ojeda produce a pistol, "rack" the slide and then put the pistol in his back pocket.

Video shows Jose Gutierrez Ojeda then returning to the driver's side of the car he was driving and walking back to Ornelas and the two men begin fighting. One of the passengers in Ornelas' vehicle gets out of the car and joins the fight. Video shows Isaac Gutierrez getting out of the car, running up to Ornelas, shooting him and he falls to the ground.

When police arrived at the parking lot, Isaac Gutierrez was sitting in the driver's seat of the Nissan and Jose Gutierrez Ojeda was in the front passenger seat. According to court documents, Jose Gutierrez Ojeda told police he shot Ornelas in self defense. Witness cellphone video and the parking lot video appear to show that Isaac Gutierrez fired the weapon, according to court documents.

Jose Gutierrez Ojeda complained to police of head pain from the altercation and was taken to a hospital to be checked. He was returned to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center with "postconcussion" symptoms, according to court filings.