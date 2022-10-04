Rochester police seek help to find missing 42-year-old woman

Rochester police are asking for the public's help to find 42-year-old Tiffany Vigneau.

ROCHESTER — City police are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who has been missing since Monday evening.

Police said Tuesday they are searching for 42-year-old Tiffany Vigneau, a Rochester resident.

Rochester police Capt. Todd Pinkham said Vigneau was reported missing by her caretaker. He said the caretaker said it was not like her to stay away.

"She went for a walk and did not return," Pinkham said. "We are hoping for someone who may have seen her, or who knows where she is, to let us know so we can make sure she is OK. There are special circumstances, but she is not in any danger that we know of."

Vigneau was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, according to police. She is described as being tall with curly brown hair nearly to her shoulders and is extremely friendly.

Rochester police ask anyone with information to call the department at 603-330-7128 or report tips anonymously via the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or by text to: CRIMES (274637) with TEXT4CASH and your tip included in the body of the text.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester, NH police asking public to help find missing woman