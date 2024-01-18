Rochester Police say suspect has been identified in 2022 church arson

Jan. 17—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 17, that the investigation into a 2022 arson at Peace United Church of Christ has been completed.

Amanda Grayson, Rochester Police crime prevention and communications coordinator, said charges of first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property and misdemeanor theft have been submitted against a suspect in the fire. However, the person has yet to be booked on any charges. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office said a complaint in the case has yet to be filed.

Rochester firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the

Peace United Church of Christ, 1503 Second Ave. NE, in the early morning hours of April 18, 2022.

They found heavy smoke and an active fire at the church. The church housed a multilingual preschool and was a meeting place for multiple community groups in addition to the church's regular congregation.