Rochester postal carrier accused of mail theft

ROCHESTER – A local postal carrier is facing federal charges after a grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted him last week for allegedly stealing mail.

According to the indictment, 38-year-old Adam Gallagher is facing one count of violating federal postal laws while employed by the U.S. Postal Service. The agency report said the incident occurred on Oct. 29, but details were not released about what type of mail Gallagher is accused of stealing.

If found guilty, Gallagher could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Rochester postal employee facing accusations of mail theft